Martin-Kaye Solicitors celebrate Alpha 10-year milestone

Legal experts at a Telford firm are celebrating 10 successful years of an initiative that’s reaching clients right across the UK.

The team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, initially launched their ALPHA service – a bespoke employment law and human resources package – after months of intensive research and surveys involving all kinds of businesses.

Senior partner, Graham Davies, said: “We wanted to measure how satisfied local firms were with their HR advisors, as companies were telling us they were becoming increasingly frustrated with the services they were receiving.

“And our survey work showed the support was patchy at best, with the so-called advice delivered over the phone by ‘consultants’. They also felt the advice was tailored to meet insurance company requirements and wasn’t robust enough – they found they were tied into restrictive deals for three to five years too.

“We knew we could do much better than that and identified a real gap in the market, so we spent a year putting together the ALPHA service which is now celebrating its tenth anniversary.”

Mr Davies said the firm had been continually surprised by the ongoing success of the service which was still growing today.

“From a standing start, hundreds of businesses have signed up to become members, with many here in Shropshire, but an increasing number from further afield and we now have clients from all over the UK. It’s even more satisfying to see that many clients who have been with us from the start of Alpha sign up year on year for an ongoing service as they’ve been so impressed with the support we deliver.”

The ALPHA service is led by John Mehtam, who is Martin-Kaye’s employment law specialist, and he is supported by a team of qualified lawyers who deliver the most appropriate advice in each situation.

“Not only do we provide employment law advice, we provide employment law solutions, and we’re not afraid to make tough and difficult decisions when required,” said Mr Mehtam. “We work closely with each business to achieve the very best results for their individual circumstances, and we can offer a wide range of support – from a relatively inexpensive package, to setting up a sophisticated virtual HR team, and all without the lengthy tie-in agreements.”

Mr Mehtam said ALPHA members also had the option to take up advice from the wider range of commercial services provided by Martin-Kaye including corporate advice, litigation, and commercial property services.