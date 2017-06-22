Local Business Cements Relationship with Ellesmere College

An Ellesmere business has joined forces with a schools shooting academy to enable students to benefit from Olympic standard equipment and hone their competitive edge.

One of the UKs leading independent suppliers of construction and building supplies, Tudor Griffiths, will be supporting the team at Ellesmere College to create a facility, which will allow

students to train in all Olympic clay target disciplines, including trap and double trap.

Tudor Griffiths said, “Ellesmere is nationally known for the quality of their shooting team and this support will help towards developing their clay target provision, which in turn will hopefully see it reach the same level as the rifle shooting.

“But it’s not just about supporting the local school, it’s also about supporting the local community and those who are interested in target shooting will also be able to benefit from the sponsorship”.

The school has consistently finished in the top five teams at the Ashburton shield and have taken the national title in 2015. The academy has recently produced nine internationals shooters, including two selected for England and a number for Wales at Junior Level.

Tom Ryland’s, shooting coach added “We thank Tudor Griffiths for their investment and along with the electronic targets purchased with the support of the parent’s society and the enhance Ellesmere project we can provide the school with probably one of the best facilities in the country”.

“Our facilities are already used by the local community through our links with Pentathlon GB, and our weekly modern pentathlon training attracts a number of children from the local area.”