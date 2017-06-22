Joule’s Brewery wins Everards brewing partnership

Joule’s Brewery has been selected by Everards Brewery to brew for the 169-year-old Brewery following the Brewers announcement that they are to decommission their current Brewery and build a smaller facility.

During this period, the Everards team will work alongside the Joule’s Master Brewers and oversee the brewing of its iconic Old Original beer and much admired Sunchaser golden ale. The two companies have also agreed that Joule’s will produce a seasonal offering brewing many of the favourite Everards seasonal beers.

Neil Bain Brewery Director at Joule’s comments, “We are delighted to have been appointed to work with our friends at Everards, they have very exacting standards which are not easy to meet in a small Brewery like ours but we have met the standard and I could not be prouder of my team in Market Drayton.

“We have been working with the Everards team for over a year and during that time upgraded our testing and analysis facilities and installed a state of art malt handling system to make this all possible. We are very happy to have made these substantial investments which makes us well placed for the future for our brewing operation. This coincides with the growth of our English craft lager, Green Monkey and we have also been investing further in our unique natural brewing cold beer plant to ensure we can keep up with demand. This is an exciting time for Joule’s.”

Steve Nuttall Managing Director comments, “This is wonderful news for all of us at Joule’s and for Market Drayton, we have today come of age as a Brewer, to have the endorsement of Everards and to hold their confidence speaks something of the quality of our brewing operation. The result of this news will mean we will be working closely alongside their team which will only make us better. I also expect the Brewery to continue to receive further investment over the coming year and I would hope job creation in Market Drayton will follow.”