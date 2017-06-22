Bryn Morris signs new two-year Shrewsbury Town deal

Bryn Morris has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new two-year deal with Shrewsbury Town.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder was attracting interest from teams higher up in the football pyramid – but has committed his future to Shrewsbury Town.

Morris was the last of the quartet offered new deals to sign fresh terms, with Shaun Rowley, Shaun Whalley, and Mat Sadler extending their stays.

The England U20 international impressed with a fine string of displays last season, in the 13 matches he played for the club.

The 21-year-old who has spent time on loan at Walsall, Burton, and Coventry and York is delighted to pledge his future, following protracted negotiations.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m really happy to be here. Obviously, it’s taken a while, things happen behind the scenes that everyone doesn’t see but I’m just happy it’s sorted now.

“I came in January, spent three months here and the goal was always to come play as many games as possible and try and help keep the team up.

“There’s a new season and I’m focussed on what’s ahead and we’ll see what happens. I think I’ll feel more comfortable now and hopefully kick on.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback