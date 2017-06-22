Bayfield Vehicle Hire brand expands into Chester and North Wales

A quarter of a million pound investment has seen several jobs created and a new service provided for business and domestic motorists around Chester following the expansion of a Shropshire based company.

Local man Anthony Frost, of Chester, has launched a new business venture at Saltney, Chester, offering the hire of cars, vans, MPVs and light commercial vehicles, all under the Bayfield Vehicle Hire banner.

With connections to similar firms in Newtown, Mid Wales and Colwyn Bay, Mr Frost has teamed up with the Bayfield Vehicle Hire brand of Shrewsbury and Telford to launch this new business covering the Chester and North Wales area.

Jason King, of Bayfield Vehicle Hire, said: “The Bayfield brand is relatively new itself with centres in Shrewsbury and Telford and we are delighted to be supporting Anthony in this new business venture as our company continues to grow.

“This expansion for our firm will in turn give access across a very large geographical area to a wide ranging fleet of well over 350 vehicles, ensuring that customers, both domestic and commercial, have total choice to suit their individual and specific needs.

“We put a great deal of our on-going success and expansion down to the fact that we offer a rather unique service as we are open seven days a week, only run newer vehicles and offer a bespoke delivery and collection service.

“I therefore wish Anthony and his team every success for the future.”

Anthony Frost, said: “Being a local man I saw the opportunity to launch this new venture here in Chester and in conjunction with my business partners Martin Hough and Ian Nash, who run a vehicle hire company in Newtown, and with the Colwyn Bay centre, we will now offer the largest hire fleet across North Wales.

“We are thrilled that to celebrate the launch we have just secured a large new contract with the North Wales Government and will be working closely with them by providing a diverse range of vehicles for the health service, councils, forestry and highways agencies.”