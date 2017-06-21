Two men steal number of rings from Whitchurch jewellers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of rings were stolen from a jewellers shop in Whitchurch.

At 4.15pm on Thursday 15 June, police were called to Dodington Jewellers, High Street Whitchurch.

Two men are reported to have entered the store and enquired about items in the shop prior to grabbing a quantity of rings and leaving the premises.

The offenders are described as Asian men, aged between 25-35 years old. The first is described as 5’6″-5’7″ tall and slim build with dark hair and a beard and was wearing a dark baseball cap and jeans, with dark coloured zip top or coat.

The second man is described as similar in appearance, but slighter taller and larger in build. He had no facial hair and was wearing dark jeans, a navy coloured light coat that was unzipped with a dark T-shirt underneath.

Both men are believed to have left the area on foot.

West Mercia Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident at the jewellers or seen men matching the descriptions in the area at the time.

If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting incident number 526s of 15 June.