Telford man wanted in connection with violent disorder in Ketley

Police in Telford, searching for a man wanted in connection with a disorder incident, are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Shaquil Sultan, aged 20 and from Wellington, Telford, is wanted in connection with an incident of violent disorder in the Waterloo Road area of Ketley, Telford at around 2.50pm on 14 June.

Shaquil is described as Asian, around 6ft tall, with short black hair and a beard.

Detective Sergeant Robert Rondel said: “Despite our best efforts to locate Mr.Sultan, we have not been able to trace him and we are asking people to call us if they see him, or know where he is.

“It is likely he is still in the Telford area and while he is not considered to be a danger to the general public, we do urgently need to locate him.”

Three others have been charged in connection with the incident:

Bilal Khan, 24, of Arleston, Telford, was charged with affray and dangerous driving. He has been bailed to appear before Telford Magistrates’ on 17 July 2017.

Jacob Flavin, 21, of Leegomery, Telford was charged with affray and criminal damage. He appeared before Telford Magistrates’ today (21 June) and was bailed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 24 July 2017.

Mazir Mahmood Khan, 33, of Arleston, Telford was charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He appeared before Telford Magistrates’ today (21 June) and was bailed to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 24 July 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 441s of 14 June 2017.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org