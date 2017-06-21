Shrewsbury Town to face Northampton on opening day

Shrewsbury Town will kick start their 2017/18 campaign with a home fixture against Justin Edinburgh’s Northampton.

Football fans across the country can start planning their journey’s after the EFL released the fixtures today.

Paul Hurst will begin his first full season in charge of Salop against Northampton on August 5th.

Their first away day will be against AFC Wimbledon, whilst the first of the relegated sides in the shape of Wigan Athletic, will visit on September 9th.

Former Premier League Champions Blackburn Rovers will travel to Shrewsbury on the 23rd of that month – whilst Paul Hurst will return to his former side Rotherham United on November 18th.

Shrewsbury Town will visit their fierce rivals Walsall on October 9th, with the return fixture coming on March 10th.

The traditional Boxing Day clash sees Salop go to Wigan, whilst they will be at home to the side they began last season against, MK Dons on the final day.

See the full fixture list at https://www.shrewsburytown.com/news/2017/june/gaffer-on-fixture/

Article by: Ryan Hillback