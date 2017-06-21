On-going sickness leads to further temporary suspension of services at Midwife-Led Units

Continued long-term and short-term sickness which has been affecting the Maternity Service at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) for a number of weeks has led to the further temporary suspension of some services.

Services for women booked to give birth at Oswestry and Ludlow Midwife-Led Units (MLUs) will be suspended until 8am on Tuesday 11 July 2017. Day services for expectant mums will continue as normal.

Services for women booked to give birth at Bridgnorth MLU will be suspended from 8am on Friday 23 June until 8am on Tuesday 27 June. Again, day services for expectant mums will continue as normal.

Women booked to give birth at any of these affected MLUs who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at Shrewsbury or Wrekin MLU or the Consultant Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. If any women due to give birth at the affected MLUs require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

The suspension of services is due to on-going staff sickness across the Maternity service.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We’re really sorry that services continue to be disrupted by on-going staff sickness. This is something beyond our control, which we are managing.

“To ensure the safety of our mums, it is important that we manage the service as a whole and staff our units based on demand. We need to ensure we have enough staff to care for women at the locations where they are most needed.

“We appreciate that the suspension of any service is unpopular, but I would like to reiterate that this is being done purely to manage our current situation and to ensure the on-going safety of the women in our care.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at any of these MLUs and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended.

“If any woman has any concerns at any time during their pregnancy, we would encourage them to speak to their Midwife.”