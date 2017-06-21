Newport community leaders hear latest on business park plans

Telford & Wrekin Council has updated community leaders in Newport on plans for a new business park in the town which could create 950 new jobs.

The Council is now beginning the process of bringing forward the site with the aim of submitting a planning application in the autumn.

It comes after the council first announced the news a couple of months ago that it had secured £9m to support the investment after securing Government funding through the Midlands Engine.

Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing to work closely with Harper Adams University and the Agri Tech Industry Partnership to promote the site to potential investors.

The council is also considering investing directly into the site to deliver starter/incubation units suitable for a range of investors.

Indicative plans for the site have been prepared to illustrate the opportunities to a number of potential business investors both local and international, and with Newport Town Council and Newport Regeneration Partnership this week.

The Council is working with UK inward investment managers in marketing the site.

The £9.3m funding for the Newport Enterprise Package announced by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will play a major role in the borough’s economic development and rapid growth, promoting Newport for inward investment and supporting the Enterprise Telford drive for growth and prosperity.

The Newport Enterprise employment site will provide space for a range of new firms including start-ups, small businesses and larger occupiers and could create up to 950 new full time jobs.

While the Midlands Engine funding will provide £6.3m, an additional £3m will come from the Telford Land Deal between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Homes & Communities Agency as well as developer contributions.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “We are keen to move forward with the delivery of this employment site as soon as possible in order to deliver the much needed jobs.

“As part of this process, we are engaging with community groups to help shape the development that comes forward.

“This is another significant investment by the Council into Newport. Last year we took on the Audley Avenue Enterprise Park ensuring it remains for business use, keeping hundreds of jobs in Newport and this has been welcomed by the site’s tenants, who continue to thrive.”