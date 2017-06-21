Man assaulted during altercation in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for information following an assault on Whitchurch Road.

At around 8.38pm on Friday, officers received a report of an incident in which a 25-year-old man was punched near to Lidl on Whitchurch Road.

It is believed that the victim was leaving the car park when he was approached by two teenage girls, which resulted in an altercation. Following this, another man, aged 17-years-old, joined the women and went on to punch the victim in the face.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 858S of 16 June 2017.