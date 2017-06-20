Zen welcomes new staff member to boost its growing team

A Shropshire PR agency is celebrating the appointment of an experienced new member to its team, following a successful period of growth.

Zen Communications has welcomed Chris Bentley to the role of Relationship Manager at its Telford office after securing several exciting new business wins.

A qualified former journalist with 15 years’ experience in public relations and communications – including senior roles at a major UK charity, a global FSTE100 company and government body – Chris brings expertise across stakeholder relations and issues and crisis communications, as well as more traditional PR.

Chris explained: “I’ve enjoyed a strong communications career to date but it’s been focused around more in-house roles and so I was eager to make the move to an agency where I could expand my skillset as well as best utilise my ingrained news sense to help my clients gain a competitive edge.

“At Zen it isn’t run-of-the-mill client account handling, as we’re very much part of each organisation’s in-house team providing insightful communications advice, guiding, challenging where needed, but always focusing on providing clients with commercially-aligned coverage which most impacts their own clients, prospects and the wider community.

“I’m leading on the technical side of the business and I’m really enjoying getting stuck into some incredibly complex and expert subject matters – from non-Newtonian fluids and chemical rheology to microbial food testing and predictive analytics. It’s fair to say that it’s appealing to my inner geek!

“Working with such world-leading companies is a real pleasure and I’ve joined Zen at a hugely exciting time. It’s great to be part of an agency that is going places in a period of real growth.”

Zen’s Managing Director, Felicity Wingrove, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris on board, not just because of his strong communications pedigree, but because of his passion for technically complex clients, and helping them to communicate their competitive difference through compelling editorial.

“At Zen we believe passionately in not simply providing promotional support for our clients though, but in helping protect and defend their reputations as they need too, and so Chris’s past role with the then Health Protection Agency (HPA) was particularly appealing. He’s a calm and confident communicator, even in challenging situations, and he’s now joined me as a lead within our issues and crisis communications team to further support our portfolio of clients.”