Wenlock Spring is official water supplier of new Star Sixes football tournament

What a match! Wenlock Spring has been unveiled as the official water supplier of Star Sixes – a new world six-a-side tournament featuring a galaxy of international footballing legends.

Wenlock Spring water will keep players, mascots and officials refreshed during the prestigious four-day competition being staged at The O2, London on July 13th-16th.

Twelve international teams, including England, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy and France, will battle it out for the first-ever Star Sixes Trophy. Among the star names on show will be Steven Gerrard, Rivaldo, Alessandro Del Piero, Carles Puyol, Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos, Michael Ballack, Michael Owen, Deco and Rio Ferdinand, who will play again in their national team colours. More big names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Organised by Pitch International (London), in partnership with Football Champions Tour, a leading sports management agency, Star Sixes will kick-off with a group phase, followed by knockout stages, culminating in the Star Sixes Final on July 16th. This football spectacular will be screened live on Sky Sports.

Neil Bailey, CEO of Star Sixes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Wenlock Spring on board as an Official Partner of the inaugural Star Sixes tournament. Playing at The O2 will be thirsty work for the legends of world football renewing old rivalries, and Wenlock Spring will help keep them playing during an intense four days of competition. The high quality of Wenlock Spring’s premium water is in keeping with the calibre of players that will be competing to become the first winners of the Star Sixes trophy.”

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support a great family sporting event. The players defined a generation, and football fans will enjoy seeing some of their heroes play in their national colours once more. Wenlock Spring is proud to be a part of such a unique event, which will highlight the importance of water as the best form of hydration.”

Wenlock Spring is passionate about promoting healthy hydration. Its spring water is sourced from an ancient spring dating back to 1086 at Wenlock Edge, in stunning Shropshire. The water is filtered naturally through the rock strata – providing it with a unique blend of minerals, including calcium and selenium.