Shrewsbury Shopwatch appoints new chair

Shrewsbury Shopwatch has appointed a new chair and introduced a digital information sharing service to promote a well-connected and safe trading in the town centre.

Kevin Lockwood, Centre Manager of Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, will lead the business crime partnership which is run by members and administered by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

Shopwatch represents businesses and works with police to combat shoplifting and other concerns to make Shrewsbury a safer place to trade, live and visit. Together with Pubwatch it forms the Shrewsbury Watch partnership.

Its DISC App (Database and Intranet for Safer Communities ), which was piloted by Pubwatch, is now available to Shopwatch so members can share business crime information with other businesses and with West Mercia Police securely online. The information can be efficiently organised and managed. It is not intended to replace police reporting systems.

Kevin Lockwood said: “It’s a privilege to chair Shopwatch. It is an asset to the town and shows the value of working together and looking out for each other. I would encourage more members to join and become actively involved.”

Sergeant Simon Morris said: “We value the support of Shopwatch as policing is strengthened and more effective when we work in partnership with the community.”