Newport Young Enterprise Company scoops “Social Enterprise Award”

Young Enterprise company “Crucial Compacts” from Newport Girls High School has scooped the “Social Enterprise Award” at the West Midlands Area Final held at Wolverhampton University Business School on 16 June.

Taking part were students from schools & colleges from across the West Midlands with students aged between 15 & 19 years-old.

Crucial Compacts impressed the judges with their commitment to learning how to run a business and their attitude towards sharing their success with others.

Telford based business woman Emma Cantillion who is the Young Enterprise Business Advisor for Newport Girls High School also picked up an award for the West Midlands 2017 Business Advisor.

Young Enterprise Shropshire is currently recruiting schools & colleges in Shropshire to take part in the programme from September. Contact david.graham@y-e.org.uk for more information.