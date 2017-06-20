Mystery solved over strange light formation near RAF Cosford

A strange light formation near RAF Cosford had some people baffled, a UFO, a drone, a strange firework or unknown military test? But now the mystery is solved.

The mysterious flame like lights, circled in the sky for sometime on the evening of Friday 16 June 2017 and was caught on the mobile phone of a baffled resident who was out walking their dogs down a path near to RAF Cosford.

The lights performed a circular pattern with what seemed light flames flying off. With the airbase not far away though it was was presumed to be some kind of drone or military activity rather than extra terrestrials in a spin!

But before you start looking out for little green men wondering around Shropshire, there is an explanation.

The video was taken on the evening of Model Airplane show at Weston Park, which performs an evening night show with a Pyro plane display (an example of a Pyro Plane display can be seen in the video below). Organiser, Steven Bishop, from the Model Aircraft Show at Weston Park confirmed to us that there was a Pyro plane display that evening.