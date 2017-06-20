Housebuilder launches sporting fund to create a lasting legacy

A former Bridgnorth rugby player, who was in the England Under 20 World Cup-winning team last year, has backed a new community programme launched by a national builder which aims to give more than £600,000 away to sporting causes.

Huw Taylor, who has represented England at Under 17, 18 and 20 levels, and has recently signed a first-team contract with Worcester Warriors, said he was “proud” to be supporting Persimmon Homes’ new Healthy Communities initiative, which has been launched by Persimmon Homes.

The scheme is aimed at amateur sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under in England, Wales and Scotland.

Every month, each of Persimmon’s 30 regional businesses will hand out £750 to either an individual or sports team in the area to be spent on kits and equipment.

Taylor, 21, is now working closely with Wolverhampton-based Persimmon Homes West Midlands, which will be running the scheme throughout Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands.

In January 2018, Persimmon’s 30 businesses will choose a team or individual to represent them in the grand final. An online public vote will decide the overall winner, with one individual or group scooping the £200,000 top prize to create a lasting legacy, and two runners-up winning £50,000 each. The other 27 finalists will win £5,000 each.

The new fund is in addition to the £720,000 the company already donates through its hugely successful Community Champions programme each year.

Taylor said: “This new scheme will help fund a wide range of sports in the UK. It’s so important to encourage young people to get fit and stay active. I want to wish everyone the very best of luck with their applications.”

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said the new campaign aimed to give something back to the communities in which the company operates.

He added: “We’ve already seen first-hand what our Community Champions programme delivers to groups and charities. This new programme is aimed at creating a lasting legacy for young people who love sport and the volunteers who help to deliver it. Everyone, regardless of whether they win a monthly prize, will be considered as a finalist.

“We are looking for sports teams and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend £200,000 to come forward. We will consider anything from new clubhouses, to training centres, facilities or gyms, or may be people who want to spend the cash on the development of future Olympians. We’re very excited to see the projects that are put forward.”

To find out more or to enter the competition visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.