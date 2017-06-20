Go Outdoors Shrewsbury help with local environmental project

As corporate members of Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Go Outdoors Shrewsbury have took part in a local environmental project.

The retail store was particularly keen to do something that would encourage young people to share their love and enthusiasm for the great outdoors. Staff spent a day completing a project at Mereside C of E Primary in Shrewsbury.

Everyone at Mereside had forgotten what lay inside the fenced-off jungle of vegetation in a corner of their playground but the head teacher had a hunch there might be a pond. They explored and found its sludgy remains. Then, with a magnificent effort by the children and help from Shropshire Wildlife Trust staff, they cleared the overgrown area and dug out the hole with assistance from one of the dads, a professional pond-maker, who kindly donated a new pond liner.

Go Outdoors Shrewsbury arrived next and finished the job. They dug a second hole to make a bog garden, installed the pond liners, planted marsh marigolds and fitted a wire-netted board between the two pools so that children can go pond dipping.

The team-building community event was delivered by Shropshire Wildlife Trust as part of Go Outdoors Shrewsbury’ silver level membership.

For information on joining Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s corporate membership scheme please contact craigb@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk or call 01743 284276.