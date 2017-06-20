Dyke Yaxley share out charity cash

Staff at a Shropshire accountancy firm who raised almost £3,500 with their annual charity efforts have donated the cash to two local causes.

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, choose two charities every year and take part in a whole host of fundraising events to bring in much-needed cash.

And this year they split their cash fund between the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and Severn Hospice.

Dyke Yaxley’s Marketing Co-ordinator Jackie Young leads the team behind the charity efforts, and she said this year’s campaign had been as varied and well-received as ever.

“We’re always overwhelmed with the incredible support we receive every year, and this year has been just as incredible.

“Everyone has been so keen to join in the activities we’ve arranged, and so generous with their time, we just can’t thank all our supporters enough.”

Mrs Young said this year’s activities had included a Royal Family-themed cake sale, a netball match, Euro 2016 sweepstake, two deli day sales, a cricket dinner, quiz night, and staff also took part in Christmas jumper day.

The Dyke Yaxley team has already chosen their charities for the coming year – Midlands Air Ambulance and Shropshire & Staffordshire Blood Bikes.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is committed to supporting cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and mid Wales. It has contributed around £18 million to improve cancer services in the local area and an estimated 75,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved through the impact of the fund.

Severn Hospice gives specialised care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire and mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness. Since 1989, the hospice has supported more than 27,000 patients and their loved ones, helping more than 2,800 local people every year.