Beautiful surroundings are set to add to the magic of Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity when The Comedy of Errors comes to Dudmaston in Shropshire next month.

On Saturday 1 July, the Lord Chamberlain’s Men will present their delightful take on the story, against the backdrop of the summer garden and pool at the National Trust property.

Known for their authentic and engaging all-male Shakespeare productions, this is the first time that the company have performed at Dudmaston, and we’re betting it won’t be the last. The Comedy of Errors tells the tale of two pairs of identical twins separated by a shipwreck as babies and unwittingly reunited as adults with hilarious consequences! Playing out over the course of a single day, the play mixes merchants, masters, parents, servants and a long-suffering wife in a riotous rollercoaster that will keep you guessing and laughing until its joyous conclusion.

Peter Stickney, Artistic Director, says, ‘I can’t think of anything more perfect for a summer’s evening than a classical retelling of this great play set against the background of one of the nation’s most beautiful outdoor venues.’

Founded in 2004, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men Theatre Company is the modern incarnation of Shakespeare’s original troupe of the same name. This is the perfect opportunity to see Shakespeare’s play performed as it would have been; in the open air, in full Elizabethan costume with an all-male cast.

Tickets and further information are available now by calling the box office on 01746 780866, or online at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston