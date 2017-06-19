Record number of runners take part in the 2017 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The Shrewsbury Half Marathon took place under sunny skies yesterday, and saw a record number of runners cross the finish line.

Temperatures were rising already as competitors gathered under clear blue skies for the warm-up led by local running celebrity Amy Hughes, of 53 Marathons fame, who got everyone into the spirit of things before stepping in to run the race herself.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane MacKenzie, then sounded the starting horn at 9am and the runners were off on their 13.1-mile route through Shrewsbury town centre and out into the Shropshire countryside.

The Shrewsbury Half Marathon, organised by UKRunChat Events, welcomed plenty of runners from the local area and from as far afield as Portugal and Australia, including many club athletes, charity runners and first-time half marathon runners. They certainly weren’t short of support as people lined the cobbled city centre streets to cheer them on.

As the half marathon runners made their way out of Shropshire County Showground, young runners were limbering up for the Kids Race which saw them complete the last 1.1 mile of their own half marathon challenge. Having run the first 12 miles in the weeks leading up to race day, excitement was high as the youngsters aged 8-11 prepared to follow in the footsteps of the adult runners and receive their very own medal.

Both winners from the Oswestry Half Marathon in April, which is also organised by UKRunChat, were on the start line in Shrewsbury and both David Webb and Belle Ward managed to claim the winning titles at the Shrewsbury Half too.

David Webb (Telford AC) crossed the finish line in a time of 1:08:00, nearly three minutes ahead of runner up Ben Cole (Tonbridge AC) who finished in 1:10:54. Daniel Desta of Swansea Harriers came third in 1:12:01.

Belle Ward secured the win in the women’s field in 1:31:09. Harriette Page secured second place in 1:33:16 and Sophie Longmore of CLC Striders took third place in 1:33:42.

Results (provisional):

MEN

1. David Webb (Telford AC), 1:08:00

2. Ben Cole (Tonbridge AC), 1:10:54

3. Daniel Desta (Swansea Harriers), 1:12:01

WOMEN

1. Belle Ward, 1:31:09

2. Harriette Page, 1:33:16

3. Sophie Longmore (CLC Striders), 1:33:42

The full results are available on www.ukrunchat.co.uk/shrewsbury-half-marathon.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “We were overwhelmed with the turn-out and support for the Shrewsbury Half Marathon, which proved to be the most successful event to date. It is the second year since UKRunChat took over the race and it was fantastic to see returning and new runners take on what has to be one of the most picturesque half marathons in the country at a first-class race venue. I would like to congratulate all those who crossed the finish line and thank all the runners, spectators and volunteers who made the day the success it was.”