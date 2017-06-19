Police appeal to trace man for indecent exposure near Oswestry

Police officers from Oswestry are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she was walking her dog in Hengoed.

The 66-year-old victim was walking along a country lane when she was approached by a white transit van at about 3.30pm on Friday, 16 June.

The offender had pulled up alongside the victims and asked for directions to Oswestry, at the same time it is believed that the man had been exposing himself within the vehicle whilst committing a lewd act.

The victim was very distressed and shaken.

The offender has then left the scene in the direction of Weston Rhyn, after another vehicle has approached him from behind.

The man is described as being white, aged about 40, large build, with dark shaved hair and unshaven. He was wearing a white or cream coloured polo shirt.

PC David Wagg of West Mercia Police, said: “This type of incident is extremely rare in the area and I would like to reassure the community that we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“We are especially appealing to the driver who appeared to interrupt the incident, to come forward, as they may have vital information that may assist with the investigation.

“Officers will be giving particular attention to the area and I would urge anyone with information that could assist with our inquiry to contact Police on 101 and quote incident 548s of 16 June 2017, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”