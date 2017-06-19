Modellers gear up for flying weekend at RAF Museum Cosford

The Large Model Aircraft Rally is returning to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford next month for a weekend of spectacular flying displays.

Taking place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July, this air show in miniature is set to entertain thousands of aviation and modelling enthusiasts with two full days of flying and family fun.

Aircraft heading to the show have all been designed and built by members of the Large Model Association, who have dedicated years into making them a perfect replica of the real thing. Gates open at 8.30am and with a full day of flying displays including mid-air dog fights, plus a static aircraft line up, crowds are guaranteed to be wowed from 9am through to 5.30pm both days.

This year’s event will have a Cold War flying theme with model aircraft including a 20ft Vulcan bomber (courtesy of the shows organiser) taking to the skies. The Vulcan model will be joined by fellow Cold War aircraft including; a Victor, Lightning, Canberra and Javelin……all of which can be viewed in full size inside the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition. Plus, a Russian Bear and Mig 29 will also be joining the line-up. The event will also showcase bi-planes from the early days of aviation through to the modern jets of today, both on the ground and in the air!

The Large Model Aircraft Rally promises to be a great day out for modellers and families alike with more than 60 exhibitors signed up to showcase some of the latest model kits and aviation accessories. NEW to the event this year is a craft fair selling a range of items including jewellery and books.

Families are guaranteed to enjoy the fun-filled lined up which includes a children’s entertainment area packed with bouncy castles and inflatable slides. Plus, keeping visitors fuelled for the day, there will be a fantastic range of food and drink on offer including a beer tent and visitors will have access to the RAF Museum where they can view many of the aircraft flown during the show in full size. A free bus service will take visitors from the event to the Museum throughout the day, making getting around the site even easier.

Anyone wishing to attend the event can save money by purchasing tickets in advance at a discounted rate by visiting www.largemodelassociation.com. Advance tickets are also on sale at the RAF Museum Cosford, priced at just £8 per adult. Tickets purchased on the gate cost £10 per adult and children under the age of 16 are FREE.