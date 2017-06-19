Local transport scheme highlights Ride to Work Week

As part of Ride to Work Week, the Shropshire Wheels2Work scheme is inviting people to find out how commuting via motorcycle, scooter or electric bike could solve their transport problems.

The scheme, run by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, makes such a transport loan to people who have no other access to private or public transport to get them to work or work-based training, and includes training and some protective clothing in the price of the heavily subsidised loan.

The Ride to Work campaign identifies a number of reasons riders commute on a motorcycle or scooter, which include saving time and money; easier parking; avoiding congestion, and that motorcyclists generally have a happier commute!

Shropshire Wheels2Work client, Edward Thornton, age 32 from Whitchurch, has had a 125cc motorbike bike through Shropshire Wheels2Work for nearly 3 months, enabling him to maintain his job as an order picker at Culina – a 15-mile commute from his home.

Edward started working for Culina in January this year on a temporary contract, and due to poor rural transport links, he lift-shared in a co-worker’s car. When that co-worker resigned, it left Edward unable to get to work. With the risk of losing his job, he contacted Wheels2Work who got him through his provisional test and on the road within a month. One month later, knowing that Edward now had his own means of reliable transport, Culina offered him a permanent contract.

Edward, who is now saving to pay to take his full bike test and then ultimately to buy his own motorbike, loves his motorbike commute and is passionate about the impact that the Wheels2Work scheme has had on his life. “I love my bike, its affordability and the flexibility it gives me on my commute. If it wasn’t for Wheels2Work, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in now: having job security and a reliable income to provide for my family thanks to the permanent contract that came following my loan of the motorbike through the scheme. “

The Shropshire Wheels2Work scheme, through Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, stands to benefit from between £4,000 and £25,000, thanks to a grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation Community Awards, which is subject to a public vote between now and 31st July 2017. To support this vital community scheme, which in Shropshire receives no statutory funding and is entirely dependent on public donations and the use of the charity’s own reserves, please vote for Shropshire Rural Communities Charity by visiting mcf.org.uk/region/Shropshire and clicking to register your vote.

People who are interested in finding out more should call Lindsey Stirton – project officer from Shropshire Wheels2Work – on 01743 237883.