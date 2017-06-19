BAFTA Mentorship for Shropshire Student

A former student from Shropshire, has been offered the chance of a lifetime with a BAFTA Directing Mentorship from a multi BAFTA award winning film director.

Cameron Brydone-Reed, 19, from Shrewsbury, who was recently educated at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College, will learn from the three times BAFTA Cymru winner for Best Director – Euros Lyn.

Euros Lyn is known for his work on nine episodes of Doctor Who amongst other TV shows such as Casualty and Broadchurch and has a wealth of experience in Film & TV.

Cameron was selected for this unique opportunity due to his work with the BFI Film Academy in Shropshire, with the support and recommendation from Wem-based design and film company MediaActive. Subsequently he was also selected to work as a cinematographer on the recent BFI Film Academy Craft Skills Residential, delivered by the National Film and Television School in April 2017.

Cameron said: “I’m amazed and pleased that I’ve been given such a fantastic opportunity. It is all thanks to being part of the BFI Film Academy that I’ve received this opportunity. Many thanks to MediaActive in Wem for nominating me! I’d also like to thank my teachers, Stefan Greco, Nick Pritchard and Kirsty Worrow from Shrewsbury Sixth Form College and Donna Cliftlands from Thomas Adams School for fuelling my passion for film and television and giving me the skills to go further!

“I’m still in shock that I was paired up with Euros, he’s an acclaimed director who has work spanning from science fiction shows like Doctor Who to award-winning dramas such as Broadchurch, Happy Valley, and Last Tango in Halifax. I’m excited to meet with Euros and find out more about the television and film industry. It’ll be great to hear from the perspective of such an experienced and acclaimed person!” he added.

Kirsty Worrow, Programme Leader for Film, Media and Photography at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College said: “We were thrilled to learn the identity of Cameron’s mentor. It says a lot about BAFTA’s recognition of his potential that they paired Cameron with one of the most well-known and successful directors working in British television. We wish Cameron every success in the pursuit of his dream.”

Cameron aims to continue his career in the world of Film & TV. “I have a fantastic offer to study Film & Screen Studies and Media Communication at Bath Spa University, consistently ranked in the top five of creative universities in the country. If I maintain expectations, I shall leave for Bath in September to study there for three years. After this, I hope to work my way into the respective industries of film and television.”