Runners set for 2017 Shrewsbury Half Marathon today

Around 2,000 runners will be taking part in the 2017 Shrewsbury Half Marathon today.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane MacKenzie, will be the official starter and local running celebrity Amy Hughes, of 53 Marathons fame, will be leading the warm-up before joining in the race herself.

Paul Shuttleworth from BBC Radio Shropshire will playing music ahead of the starting horn at 9am, sending the runners off on the 13.1-mile route through the Shrewsbury town centre and out into the Shropshire countryside.

For the first time this year the Shrewsbury Half Marathon will be providing race pacing to help runners hit their target times, and this will be led by ASICS Frontrunner and local athlete Peter Butler at 90 minutes. Pacers will then be available every 15 minutes from 90 minutes up to 2 hours 45 minutes.

Shortly after the Half Marathon the Kids Race will begin at 9.15am. A brilliant scheme to get kids active and into health, the Kids Race will enable 75 young runners from two local schools to experience the thrill of a big sporting event.

The children, aged 8-11, will run 1.1 mile on race day after having completed the remaining 12 miles of the half marathon distance in the weeks leading up to the Shrewsbury Half Marathon. The Kids Race has been actively supported by the parents and the two schools, Harlescott Junior and Belvidere Primary, and will be coordinated by local PE teacher Steve Grey. Parents will be marshalling and handing out medals to the children as they complete the final stage of their run.

The prize giving for the Half Marathon takes place at 11.15-11.30am at the front of the main building near the race finish, with the Mayor handing out prizes.

All finishers will receive a bespoke medal, technical t-shirt and goody bag. Trophies will be awarded to the overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed male and female, and to the first placed male and female in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65+.

Director of UKRunChat Joe Williams commented, “We are excited to deliver another first-class day of sport and entertainment to match the success of the event in 2016. Shrewsbury may be a lesser-known race location, but those who do come here to race are always left in awe at the stunning setting and friendly welcome. Indeed, we have many runners from 2016 returning for this summer’s event, which promises to be the biggest and best Shrewsbury Half yet. Once more, we are proud to have the support of Salop Leisure in 2017.”

The Shrewsbury Half Marathon is supported by Salop Leisure and a number of local running clubs, many members of which volunteer at their home town race.

Salop Leisure’s chairman Tony Bywater said: “We are delighted to support the half marathon, which is a great attraction for Shrewsbury and promotes health and fitness, which is important to our company.”