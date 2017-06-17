Wrekin Landlords Association says rents will rise if licensing scheme goes ahead

Rents in Telford will rise if plans to license a selection of private sector landlords go-ahead, says Wrekin Landlords Association.

Telford and Wrekin Council want to charge some landlords £610 per property in seven Telford areas as part of plans to introduce a licensing scheme, which it claims, will improve the standard of private rented homes and reduce litter, flytips, crime and anti social behaviour.

A ten week consultation started on Monday on the proposed five year scheme which would require all private sector landlords and letting agents in parts of Hadley and Leegomery, Malinslee and Hollinswood, Brookside and Sutton Hill and Woodside to be licensed and comply with a number of conditions.

“This is a badly thought out plan which has failed in other council areas which will directly result in a rent rise. It is a council tax in another name,” says Bernie Lewis, chairman of Wrekin Landlords Association.

He says landlords, who have been hit by a series of financial cuts, will have no other option but to pass the cost onto tenants.

