Police continue to investigate circumstances surrounding fatal collision in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Police were called at 4.18pm to a report of a collision involving a Range Rover and a pedestrian on Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, died after being taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

PC Steve Wootton from West Mercia Police said: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene, but we would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to an officer. This is a devastating tragedy for the young girl’s family and her friends and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 528s of 15 June”.

A 77-year-old man from Shrewsbury, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.