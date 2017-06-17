Police appeal to trace driver following collision in Ironbridge

Police investigating a serious single vehicle collision in Ironbridge on Wednesday, are trying to trace a driver who had been driving past prior to the incident.

The collision happened at about 8am on the Lincoln Hill, when it is believed the driver of a silver Fiat Punto was performing a manoeuvre to allow another vehicle to get by. The vehicle has later flipped over causing the driver to receive serious life changing injuries to her hand.

The driver a woman in her 40s was taken to Shrewsbury accident and emergency, before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth hospital Birmingham, where she remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer, PC Simon Barnes of West Mercia Police, said, “I am appealing to the driver that had been driving along Lincoln Hill prior to the incident, to come forward, as they may have important information which would help the investigation.”

The driver, or anyone else with information, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 81s of 14 June 2017.