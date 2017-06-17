Fire safety expert criticises West Mercia’s PCC plans to take control of fire service

A fire safety expert in Shropshire has criticised the Police and Crime Commissioner’s plans to take control of the fire service in the region.

West Mercia’s PCC John Campion has launched a consultation on the proposal, which he says would improve the “effectiveness and efficiency” of the two bodies, saving £4 million a year.

But Martin Timmis, who now runs Mr Fire Safety based in Shrewsbury and who worked in the county’s fire service for more than 30 years, believes the proposals are seriously flawed.

He said: “Mr Campion says he wants to run the fire service in Shropshire, but I don’t think he has any idea of what that would entail.

“The Chief Fire Officer and his senior management team have been subject to huge financial pressures and run an excellent service.

“There are fewer fire deaths, less business fires and better operational procedures than ever before. The costs of any amalgamation with neighbouring services are prohibitive. I simply don’t see what value the PCC can add.”

He added due to the rural nature of the county, there were a number of retained fire crews based locally to supplement the full-time firefighters based in Telford and Shrewsbury.

“There has been a significant reduction in the number of police stations in the county in recent years due to cuts, what would happen to the retained fire crews in towns and villages in Shropshire?”

Mr Campion has said the changes would not directly affect frontline services, and that ‘most things would stay exactly the same at first’.

But Mr Timmis said: “The salary for the West Mercia PCC is about £75,000 a year. Well, that’s about the same as the cost of running each of the part-time fire stations in Shropshire. Which do you keep? We all know which can save a life.”

Local politicians have also raised questions over Mr Campion’s proposal, with Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting suggesting it is “empire building” while Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies describe it as a “power grab”, both of which he denies.

Mr Campion says: “Our Fire Authorities have laid some good foundations, but it’s clear to me that our communities are not getting the most effective, efficient services they could. That can only be achieved by making this change.”

But Mr Timmis said: “There is no mention in the consultation document of the structure of the fire service in Shropshire and the part-time fire stations. He says independent business consultants have assessed the issue, but there is nothing to detail their experience in the unique world of fire safety.”

A public consultation is now set to be held on the proposals which would come into effect in 2020 with the election of a Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, with people invited to comment before September 11.