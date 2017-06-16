Telford man fined over fly-tipping

A Telford man has been ordered to pay £1,200 after his van was seen being used to fly-tip rubbish next to a road.

Richard Hewitt denied involvement in the dumping of a vacuum cleaner and a number of yellow bags in Little Wenlock, claiming he wasn’t there at the time, but a check of the van’s registration number found the vehicle involved to be his, making him responsible.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that in May last year a member of the public saw the driver of a blue Ford Transit van in Wellington Road, Little Wenlock, throw a vacuum cleaner out of the side window. A man in the back of the vehicle threw out yellow plastic bags.

Among the items in the bags were bottles, cans, broken glass, boots and kitchen items including a sandwich toaster.

The witness noted the van’s registration number and reported the incident to police and Telford & Wrekin Council.

A check of the van’s registration number found it to be registered to Mr Hewitt, 33, of Woodside.

The jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court today found Mr Hewitt guilty of depositing controlled waste without a permit. He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £400 costs.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement said: “Catching fly-tippers in the act can be very difficult and we are very grateful to the member of the public who witnessed this and reported it to us.

“When we receive such reports, our enforcement officers will do all they can to catch those responsible, as they have done with Richard Hewitt.

“We want to keep our borough clean and safe. I hope the fine handed out to Mr. Hewitt serves as a warning to fly-tippers.

“I urge anyone who witnesses it to report it to us via our Everyday Telford app or on 01952 384384 in office hours or 08451 55 99 55.”