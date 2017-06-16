Shrewsbury nursery invites families and parents to enjoy a ‘Tasty Summer’

A Shrewsbury nursery is inviting families and parents from the local community to explore how healthier lifestyle choices don’t have to break the bank!

Busy Bees nursery on The Shrewsbury Business Park is taking part in a national campaign, named ‘A Tasty Summer’, from Monday 19 June to Friday 23 June, which highlights the many benefits of encouraging a healthy lifestyle for children under the age of five.

To launch ‘A Tasty Summer’, parents and children are invited to Busy Bees nursery at Shrewsbury to take part in a number of engaging and interactive healthy food activities. Representatives from the Soil Association will create healthier dishes for less and share children’s cooking activity tips.

Busy Bees nursery at Shrewsbury will also be showcasing its tasty and nutritious rolling summer menu, which holds the Silver Award for its delicious and nutritious meals – a rubber stamp guarantee from the Soil Association that all food served is free from harmful additives, whilst being responsibly sourced and easily traced.

Jill Beckett, nursery manager at Busy Bees in Shrewsbury, said: “We’re really excited to welcome parents and families into our nursery. Providing a healthy lifestyle for our children is a huge part of nursery life and any way in which we can help local parents and families to eat healthier, for less, is a huge bonus.

At nursery, we introduce children to healthy eating habits and cooking initiatives from a young age to encourage a love of food throughout their life. There will be lots of opportunities for parents to get involved during the week and whether you’re a Busy Bees parent or not, we want to celebrate healthy eating choices and welcome families for a fun-filled week which is open to all. New parents that book a visit during the week also have the opportunity to receive a great offer of one week’s free childcare.”

Matthew Clarke, Senior Catering Manager at Busy Bees Childcare, explains: “Healthy eating is extremely important to parents and we’re proud to officially launch this campaign. Nutrition in the early years is vital for a child’s growth and development – it will impact on their life-long health, well-being and success. However, it’s not just eating healthily that’s important – raising a child is one of the biggest commitments in life and our parents are always keen to hear about ways in which they can create tasty dishes, conveniently in their own homes, for less. That’s why there will be lots of interactive activities during the week where our highly-trained, dedicated and qualified chefs will work one-on-one with our parents and children.”

Parents are also being encouraged to take part in a live Facebook Q & A with the Soil Association and catering experts from Busy Bees on Tuesday 20 June at 2.15pm who will be answering questions directly about healthy food choices.

Busy Bees nursery in Shrewsbury is part of the award winning Busy Bees nursery group, the UK’s largest provider of quality childcare. To book a visit during the week, call the nursery manager on 01743 368998 or visit their website, where a guide to healthy eating can also be downloaded.