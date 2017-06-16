Shrewsbury Collision: Man arrested after 11-year-old girl dies

Police have arrested a 77-year-old man from Shrewsbury on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of the Range Rover that collided with and 11 year old girl on Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon was arrested at the scene and further arrested in custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The tragic collision happened just after 4pm yesterday, with reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The young girl was treated at the scene and taken to the nearby Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but died shortly after.

Read more here: Young pedestrian dies following collision in Shrewsbury