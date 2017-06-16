Services at Bridgnorth Midwife-Led Unit temporarily suspended this weekend

Services for women booked to give birth at Bridgnorth Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm tonight until 8am on Monday 19 June. Day services for expectant mums will continue as normal.

Earlier this week services were temporarily suspended at Ludlow and Oswestry MLUs from 8pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

Women booked to give birth at any of these affected MLUs who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at Shrewsbury or Wrekin MLU or the Consultant Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. If any women due to give birth at the affected MLUs require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

The suspension of services is due to on-going staff sickness.

We are contacting all women who have chosen to deliver at any of the affected MLUs and are likely to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour during the temporary suspension of services.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We’re really sorry that services at Bridgnorth MLU will be temporarily unavailable from 8pm tonight until 8am on Monday.

“We continue to experience sickness within our Midwifery service which has led to us having to temporarily suspend services at Bridgnorth MLU.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth MLU and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended.”