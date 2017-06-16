RAF Cosford bids farewell to station commander

Air Commodore Mark Hunt has handed over command of RAF Cosford and the Defence School of Aeronautical Engineering (DSAE).

Yesterday, a handover ceremony was held outside of the Station’s Headquarters, where command was officially handed over to the new Station Commander, Group Captain Tone Baker.

Mark became the Commandant of the DSAE and Station Commander of RAF Cosford, Home of RAF Engineering, on 24 July 2015; he was responsible for aerospace training for all three Services and inspiring the next generation of engineers.

Mark said; “My wife, Lisa, and I are grateful for all the friends and great memories we have made in Shropshire. RAF Cosford plays an important part in the West Midlands community and we are proud of what has been achieved in the last two years by working together.”

During his tenure Mark has overseen RAF Cosford’s progress from an Ofsted Grade 2 to an Outstanding Grade 1.

Tone added; “I am absolutely delighted and feel highly privileged to be taking command as Station Commander and Commandant of DSAE. This isn’t my first time in Shropshire as I started here as an apprentice in 1987 and as such it does feel as if I am coming back to my roots.”

Mark will now take up his new role as Director of Ground Training for the Royal Air Force at RAF High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.