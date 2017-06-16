New Shrewsbury Gin Trail to launch at Food Festival Fringe

A brand new Shrewsbury Gin Trail will prove just the tonic for artisan gin lovers when it debuts for the first time on Saturday June 24th as part of fringe events to the town’s annual Food Festival.

‘The Gincredible Shrewsbury Tour’, being brought to the town by Darren Tomkins, of the new Gindifferent Bar, will take people on a guided tour of venues specialising in craft gins across the town.

Gin lovers will learn all about the history of the drink, why it is enjoying a great resurgence in popularity and get to enjoy tasters of different artisan gins at five different specialist venues.

“The Gincredible Shrewsbury Tour, on Saturday June 24th, will take people around the historic town of Shrewsbury whilst introducing them to the wonderful world of gin,” said Darren who has spent 20 years working in the hospitality and events industry.

“They will learn about the conception of the world’s most popular drink and the halcyon days of prohibition all the way through to the craft and artisan boom of today’s diverse gin range.

“The tour will begin and end at Gindifferent Bar, based in Shrewsbury Market Hall, and people will be taken on tour to visit four other town venues where they will be greeted with gin and a signature drink created by skilled bartenders.”

Historically dubbed “Mother’s Ruin” the world of gin has been transformed in recent years by small craft distilleries that have popped up across the UK and the world creating premium gins, each with their own distinctive flavour and distilled using a range of different, quality, natural ingredients.

Today’s gin drinkers don’t only enjoy their craft gins with tonic but as part of more daring and exciting gin cocktails. Shropshire has its own artisan gin distillers, including the famous Tiger Gin.

Gindifferent will run up to eight guided Gin Trails for up to 15 people at-a-time during the day, each lasting two hours.

Shrewsbury Food Festival’s Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said: “Gin popularity has grown massively over the past 18 months so the Gin Trail is the perfect way to explore our stunning town while enjoying a tipple.”

Tickets, priced at £20 each, can be bought from Gindifferent Bar, in the Market Hall, Claremont Street, or through the Shrewsbury Food Festival website www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.