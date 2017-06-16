Legal team takes to the road for Shropshire events

Solicitors from a Shropshire law firm will be hosting a series of roadshows at top events across the county this summer.

Specialists from FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural & Rural Services team will visit agricultural shows and a festival to share their expert knowledge and give advice.

Lawyers from the firm’s employment, family and wills, estates and trusts teams will join them at the events.

The roadshow starts with The Arable Event near Weston Park on June 21, which attracts hundreds of farmers and landowners from across the region.

The team will also be at Shropshire Young Farmers’ Club County Rally on June 24, which it is sponsoring, and Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 24 and 25 where it will host the Cookery School.

The tour moves on to Newport Show on July 8, Burwarton Show on August 3, Shrewsbury Summer Season on August 8 and Minsterley Show on August 19.

The Agricultural & Rural Services department is one of the top teams in the county and regularly receives a top tier ranking in the Legal 500 and Chambers guides, which recommends the best law firms and lawyers in the UK.

It advises on all aspects of issues from land sales to succession planning, agricultural tenancies, diversification, the Common Agricultural Policy, equine matters, sporting rights and farm and estate management.

Agricultural Lead Partner Sarah Baugh said: “FBC Manby Bowdler is a long-time supporter of the county’s agricultural shows and livestock markets and we are proud to represent many of the region’s landowners and farm businesses.

“Attending these key events for the agricultural community allows us to meet clients, old and new, in an informal atmosphere and discuss the legal issues that are affecting them today.

“A recent General Election, the impending Brexit and its affect on agriculture are likely to be key topics of conversation. The Shropshire season of shows and events are always well attended and an important date in the calendar for the local community so we look forward to meeting people on the road this summer,” she added.