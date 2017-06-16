A458 Bridgnorth bypass improvement works put back to avoid clash with A49 closure

Improvement work on the A458 Bridgnorth bypass is now due to start on Tuesday 11 July 2017 – seven days later than originally planned – to avoid a clash with the closure of the A49 at Onibury for work by Network Rail.

The work on the A458 and the roundabout approaches between the A458/B4373 (Wenlock Road) junction and the Stourbridge Road roundabout remains due to finish by 10 November 2017.

An agreement has been reached to delay the start date as the A458 is part of the official diversion route for the Network Rail works – which run from 1 to 10 July.

Shropshire Council’s contractor is currently revising the plans for the work and further details will be announced shortly, including the revised key dates of road closures. It is expected however that two-way traffic lights will be in place on sections of the A458 from 11 July, with a 20mph temporary speed limit in sections where work is taking place. It is also expected the bulk of the road closures will take place at night in early August and throughout September into October.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s head of highways, transport and environmental maintenance, said:

“We’ve been talking to our partners about the possibility of delaying the start date of the planned A458 improvements works to avoid a clash with the closure of the A49 at Onibury. I’m pleased that, as a result, we’ve reached an agreement to delay the A458 work, which is good news for Shropshire’s road users and news that I’m sure will be well received.”

The bypass project will see the replacement of bridge expansion joints on the Bridgnorth River Severn Bridge, along with associated concrete repairs to the bridge and works on the bridge parapets.

The Severn Valley Railway Overbridge will also be repainted.

The A458 and the roundabout approaches will be resurfaced, road signs and road markings will be replaced and refreshed, and footpaths will be repaired.

The street lighting and safety barriers will also be updated, and drainage improvements will be carried out.

Access to local businesses and properties will be maintained while work is carried out.