A woman was airlifted to hospital following a collision near Tern Hill this morning.

The incident happened on Warrant Road just off the A41 at around 11.15am.

The 26-year-old casualty is understood to have suffered leg injuries.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

Firefighters used an environmental pack and small gear.