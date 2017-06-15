Tour de Ford in association with Team Sky comes to Furrows FordStore Telford

Cyclists in Telford are being invited to get a taste of the pro cycling experience at a Tour de Ford led ride, in association with Team Sky, at Furrows FordStore Telford on Sunday 2nd July.

Ford, who are Team Sky’s exclusive supplier of cars and vans, are hosting Tour de Ford events around the country. The free group cycle rides will be accompanied by Team Sky-liveried Ford Mondeo estate cars; the same vehicles used to support 2016 Tour de France-winning team, including three-time champion Chris Froome.

The 30 and 50 mile routes through the surrounding countryside will start and finish at Furrows FordStore Telford. The non-competitive rides will follow a route plotted on Strava, the social network for athletes.

Antony Frost, Group New Car Sales Manager, said ‘We, at Furrows, are very pleased to be working with Ford and Team Sky on this event. It is a great opportunity for local cyclists to get a feel for the Team Sky experience on our local roads. We are hoping that cyclists from all over Shropshire will be able to join us for what we anticipate to be a fantastic day’

The Tour de Ford celebrates Ford’s partnership with Team Sky. The partnership agreement affords Team Sky access to a range of Ford vehicles to provide specific support for all key areas of the Team Sky racing and non-racing programme.

Liveried in the distinctive blue and black Team Sky colours, the most visible cars in the peloton are the Ford Mondeo estates used by the team’s sports directors and team mechanics. These are joined by a range of other Ford vehicles with in-car technologies suited for any race and any environment.