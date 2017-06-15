Qube Gallery makes final call for entries on New Horizons

Qube Gallery is calling for artist submissions to its most popular annual event, the Qube Open Art Competition.

This increasingly popular event attracts artists from across the country, with entries reflecting a set theme. Artists are encouraged to submit work in any medium from, acrylic, textiles, bronze and collage to digital media and photography.

This year’s theme for the competition is New Horizons and it is already proving a popular title.

Qube Arts Officer, Charlotte Jackson said; “People seem to really like the Qube Arts Open, probably because it’s so inclusive. Anyone can apply and because it’s judged by an independent panel, potentially anyone can win.”

The winner of the competition stands to win a substantial cash prize of £500, with a runner up People’s Choice Prize of exclusive gallery hire for a month in 2018.

An exhibition of shortlisted entries will be held at Qube from 10th August to 2nd October and the winner of the Best in Show prize will be announced at a Prize Giving evening at the beginning of the exhibition.

Qube Chief Officer Laurel Roberts said; “This evening always draws a big crowd and is a great opportunity for artists to meet and network with others. The standard of work is always very high. It’s amazing to see how many talented artists there are locally and nationally”.

The final day for entries is Friday 30th June 2017. Further details and entry forms are available from Qube reception, on the website at www.qube-oca.org.uk or by emailing art@qube-oca.org.uk.

Qube Gallery is located on Oswald Road, Oswestry and is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 9.30am to 12.30pm with free admission.