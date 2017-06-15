Local businesses raise a glass to 50 years of working together

Two independent Shropshire business families – Tanners Wines and the Subbianis of the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel – are celebrating 50 years of working together.

The relationship began in 1967 when Franco Subbiani took over the Old Hall in Dorrington and he called upon Clive Tanner to provide wines, beers and spirits for the restaurant.

This continued and prospered into 1972 when Subbiani took over the Old Tudor Steak House in Butcher Row, and then on to the Mill Hotel in Alveley in 1981 and onto the Albright Hussey in 1988.

Both the Albright Hussey and Tanners Wines are still going strong and the bond between the two families has flourished.

Franco Subbiani said of the relationship: “Clive Tanner was a man with strong principles who looked after his customers as well as his staff. Richard [Clive’s son] was always very helpful and polite and this applies to current Chairman, James, and all of the staff.”

James Tanner, Chairman of Tanners, said: “It is amazing to think it is 50 years since we first started trading together, such loyalty is a rarity these days! It’s been a pleasure working with Franco and his son Paul.”