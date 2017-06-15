Car engine left 20 meters away and lorry ends up on its side following collision near Whitchurch

A crash that left the engine of a car 20 metres away from the rest of the vehicle and a lorry on its side, has resulted in two men being injured, with one airlifted.

The crash happened on Long Lane on the road from Bronington to Whitchurch on the Shropshire / Welsh border at about 6.50pm yesterday evening.

Two ambulances, one from WMAS and the other from Wales were sent to the scene along with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had suffered very significant front offside damage. Part of the engine was lying about 20 metres away. Further up the road there was an HGV on its side.

“The car driver, a man in his 20s was the most seriously hurt. He was trapped for around 50 minutes while firefighters worked with ambulance staff to extricate him while he received treatment.

“He had suffered a broken right leg and fracture dislocation of his ankle. He was given pain relief and was immobilised before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The front seat passenger, a man also in his 20s, had managed to get out of the vehicle himself and was treated for abdominal pain and seat belt injuries. He was taken by the Welsh ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The lorry driver was able to get out of the vehicle himself and was uninjured.”