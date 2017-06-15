Brexit to be the focus of leading Arable Event

As the UK wrestles with political uncertainty in the wake of the General Election Shropshire farmers are to get the opportunity to quiz a former Conservative minister on Brexit and other issues for their sector.

More than 1,200 farmers and members of supporting industries are to gather on June 21 at The Arable Event to debate these critical issues, while also informing themselves on the latest crop varieties, soil research and machinery innovations.

Organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink, the event will be held at Weston Under Lizard, on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

MP for North Shropshire and former environment minister, Owen Paterson, will be joining a panel discussing the progress and implications of Brexit for farming, with recent political upheaval also expected to shape the debate.

Other key panellists for the 2017 event will include Peter Fane, principal consultant of European policy consultants on agricultural and rural development Eurinco, who has represented British Agriculture in a number of roles at European level, and Simon Ward, founder and MD of Increment Ltd and Inside Track, who has 30 years of experience in providing business and agronomy advice to farmers.

The day will also feature machinery manufacturers and dealers, a wide variety of trial plots, a moisture meter clinic and, for the first time, free soil PH testing and results interpretation for attendees.

Now in its fourth year, the free event attracted more than 1,200 farmers, contractors and other arable industry specialists from across Shropshire, Cheshire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, and beyond last year.

The 2016 Arable Event was held just the day before the EU referendum and saw lively discussion about the potential effects of that decision on farming. Now delegates will have the chance to revisit the topic with Mr Paterson.

Extensive trial plots planted for the day include all of the important new winter wheats, winter barley varieties (and new hybrids), winter oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

Entry is free, as are refreshments, and both BASIS and NRoSO professional development points are available to attendees.

Event manager, Kelly Dolphin, said: “The Arable Event has provided a forum for learning and discussion for a number of years now and it’s a great opportunity for a proper focus on the arable sector and its issues. Last year the timing of the EU referendum meant that was on everyone’s minds – and this year it’s timely to revisit where we are with that, especially in light of recent political events!”

Early bird bookings give fast-track entry on the day and the chance to win an iPad in a prize draw.

Tickets are available online now at http://www.thearableevent.co.uk