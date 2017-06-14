Woman suffers serious arm injury after car overturns in Ironbridge

A woman whose car ended up on its roof in Ironbridge this morning was airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious arm injury.

The single car collision happened on Lincoln Hill in Ironbridge, Telford, shortly before 8.15am.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a car which had rolled off a single-track road and landed on its roof. The driver and single occupant, a woman in her 30s, had managed to get out of the vehicle and was sitting at the side of the road being cared for by passers-by.

“Upon assessment by ambulance staff it was clear that the woman had suffered a serious injury to her lower arm which required immediate treatment. Ambulance staff administered pain relief to the woman before carefully dressing and immobilising her arm. Once stable, the woman was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances from Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.