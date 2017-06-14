Services temporarily suspended at Ludlow and Oswestry MLUs

Services for women booked to give birth at Ludlow Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) and Oswestry MLU have been temporarily suspended until 8am on Wednesday 21 June. Day services for expectant mums will continue as normal.

Women booked to give birth at Ludlow and Oswestry MLUs who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow or Oswestry MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

The suspension of services, which began at 8pm last night, is due to on-going staff sickness.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Unfortunately, sickness which has been affecting the Midwifery service over recent weeks is continuing and, as a result, we are temporarily suspending services at Ludlow MLU and Oswestry MLU until 8am on Wednesday 21. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at either Ludlow or Oswestry MLU and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour whilst services are suspended.”