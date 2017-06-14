Ocean Telecom set to make waves in hosting

Oswestry-based telecoms provider Ocean Telecom has launched a new business focused on web and email hosting, creating four new jobs.

Certa Hosting will be located at Ocean Telecom’s new 1700 sqft office on Oswestry’s Mile Oak Industrial Estate.

As well as taking over the existing hosting contracts of Ocean Telecom’s customers, Certa will target businesses looking for high quality hosting with service to match.

The business is led by Jeremy Rose, who has ten years’ experience as a hosting provider and has been running a highly successful telecoms business from the town for 20 years.

After months of intense, next-level development and extensive market research, Certa has finally made its online debut. Built for agencies and entrepreneurs alike, users can register domain names and set-up email accounts as well as host websites in an environment optimised for multiple platforms, including: WordPress, Magento, Drupal, PrestaShop, Joomla!, OpenCart and Concrete5.

Users can choose between three different pricing plans to host one site or dozens, with each plan featuring unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 live support and daily backups. Businesses can migrate their site free of charge with no hassle or site downtime.

“Certa is a web hosting platform that truly understands the needs of business. I built Certa as the perfect solution for growing businesses, featuring completely scalable services. It’s vital that all businesses have the space to grow without being concerned about whether their website can cope with the traffic,” explains Jeremy.

“Our hosting also prevents businesses losing money by having a slow or unresponsive website. We know visitors to a website expect fast loading times and are unlikely to return to a site if they have trouble with its performance.

“We are responsible for hosting websites and email for some of the largest companies in the area, and we’re excited to launch a proven product that will benefit other businesses.”