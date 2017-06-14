Mayor of Shrewsbury to officially open Animal Trusts’ new £1m surgery

Cllr Jane Mackenzie, Mayor of Shrewsbury will officially open Animal Trusts’ latest surgery at 2pm today in a plaque unveiling ceremony.

Animal Trust is a provider of not for profit veterinary care, and has opened a new £1million practice on Coleman Head, in one of Shrewsbury’s iconic buildings.

It is the first branch of the Animal Trust in the area and is set to provide high quality and affordable veterinary care to thousands of patients in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas.

Director General, Dr Owen Monie, a veterinary surgeon from Chester, said “We are delighted to be opening our latest surgery in Shrewsbury, last year we provided over 60,000 free consultations to patients in the Greater Manchester Area. The success of Animal Trust has meant that we are now expanding and we identified that Shrewsbury would benefit from an Animal Trust surgery”.

The new surgery at Shrewsbury is equipped with multiple operating theatres, diagnostic imaging suites, dental suites as well as consultation and outpatient services. It is open to all pets regardless of owner income.

Animal Trust was established in 2012, with an aim of developing a veterinary service that is focused on patient care and not profits. There are no shareholders in the business and any profits made are re-invested back for the benefit of the patients.