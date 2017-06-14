Jon Egging Trust to launch Blue Skies initiative in Shropshire

The Jon Egging Trust is to launch its Blue Skies initiative in Shropshire this September, which will be centred on RAF Cosford.

The base offers enormous capacity and potential for JET Blue Skies programmes which focus on aviation, engineering and science. With the No 1 School of Technical Training, its Radio School, and its Aerosystems Engineering and Management Training School, it is well equipped to contribute STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) activities to JETs sessions.

Blue Skies is an initiative which concentrates on teamwork, leadership and employability skills, raising aspirations and confidence in young people who face significant barriers to reaching their full potential.

The Jon Egging Trust, was set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging (Red 4) who tragically lost his life on 20th August 2011 whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

The charity realises his dream of helping young people overcome adversity, identify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

Dr Emma Egging said: “JET is extremely proud and fortunate to be able to enter into partnership with RAF Cosford. The skill, expertise and enthusiasm of the staff will enable us to provide high quality inspirational learning experiences for local students. Launching our seventh region here at Cosford puts us on track to be working in nine regions, and offering life changing opportunities to 10000 young people a year by 2020.”