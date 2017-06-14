HRH The Duke of Gloucester to open Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron today

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, HRH The Duke of Gloucester will officially re-open Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron today, following the museum’s complete refurbishment.

His Royal Highness has a long association with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and has previously visited Coalport China Museum and the Hay Inclined Plane in 1976, Blists Hill Victorian Town and other sites in 1990 and opened the Cover Building that protects the Old Furnace in Coalbrookdale on 27 July 1982.

On arrival to the Museum of Iron His Royal Highness will be welcomed by Mr Michael Lowe, President of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Mr Barrie William, Chairman, Miss Gaye Blake-Roberts, Deputy Chairman and Miss Anna Brennand Chief Executive who will escort His Royal Highness on a tour. His Royal Highness will meet the skilled craftsmen who helped restore the building and the curators who created the exhibition.

The Museum of Iron is housed in the Great Warehouse of the Coalbrookdale Company and reopened to the public at Easter. The Museum explains how Coalbrookdale changed the world forever as the widely recognised birthplace of the Industrial Revolution through its pivotal role within the global iron industry. Displays explain how the geology of the Gorge is fundamental to the story and charts ironworking in the area from medieval times. The museum also celebrates the key people who were central to the story including different generations of the Darby family, John Wilkinson and the women who helped save the company following the death of Abraham Darby III. It also explains the role played by the thousands of men and women who worked in the mines, foundries and factories.

Amongst the many displays are example of magnificent cast-iron sculptures, fountains and items of furniture, including the Eagle Slayer, currently on loan from the V&A, that was made by the Coalbrookdale Company for the Great Exhibition of 1851.

Following the tour of the Museum of Iron, His Royal Highness will meet trustees, volunteers, Friends, staff and supporters of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, who have helped with the refurbishment of the Museum of Iron and the Trust’s charitable work of education and heritage conservation in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

Following speeches by Mr Barrie Williams and Miss Gaye Blake-Roberts, His Royal Highness will be invited to unveil a commemorative plaque and will be presented with a cast-iron gift, both of which were made using traditional techniques by the skilled artisans at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

Anna Brennand, Chief Executive Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust commented: “The Trustees, staff and volunteers are all delighted that His Royal Highness has kindly made the time in his busy diary to open the Museum of Iron. We hope that he will enjoy returning to the museum and seeing how much it has changed.”